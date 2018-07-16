Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Traffic stop in Austin leads to $4.8M in drugs inside tires

The Associated Press | Monday, July 16, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a traffic stop in Central Texas has led to $4.8 million in drugs found smuggled inside the tires of a pickup truck.

Austin police on Monday announced the arrest of the driver during a July 10 stop for allegedly speeding on southbound Interstate 35. The vehicle also lacked a front license plate.

Police say 43-year-old Armando Martinez of Weslaco gave officers permission to search the vehicle. Investigators report finding 82 pounds of cocaine, 50 pounds of methamphetamine and 6 pounds of heroin hidden in metal casings inside each tire.

Travis County jail records show Martinez was being held Monday on three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Online records didn’t list an attorney for Martinez, whose bond was $300,000.

