World

Delaware city reviews 'no cotton' rule barring Muslim kids from pools

The Associated Press | Monday, July 16, 2018, 12:36 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware’s biggest city is reviewing its rules after Muslim children were told to stay out of a municipal pool because of their clothing.

The News Journal reports that officials with the Wilmington mayor’s office and parks and recreation department will meet Monday to discuss how to avoid similar situations in the future.

Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a statement Saturday that the city was wrong to use a vaguely-worded policy to bar Muslim kids wearing cotton shirts, shorts and headscarves from the pool.

City officials justified the exclusion citing a rule against wearing cotton in the water, saying it’s a safety risk and strains filtration systems.

But Tahsiyn Ismaa’eel, who brought Muslim campers to the pool, said no such rule was posted, and it was enforced in a discriminatory way.

