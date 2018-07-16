Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Minnesota candidate arrested on suspicion of revenge porn

The Associated Press | Monday, July 16, 2018, 12:51 p.m.
St. Paul, Minnesota, City Council candidate David Martinez was arrested Monday, July 16, 2018, on suspicion of violating the state’s revenge porn law after a topless picture of his estranged wife was posted to his campaign website.
St. Paul, Minnesota, City Council candidate David Martinez was arrested Monday, July 16, 2018, on suspicion of violating the state’s revenge porn law after a topless picture of his estranged wife was posted to his campaign website.

Updated 6 hours ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A City Council candidate in St. Paul, Minnesota, has been arrested on suspicion of violating the state’s revenge porn law after a topless picture of his estranged wife was posted to his campaign website.

Police say David Martinez was arrested at his office Monday, two days after a post on his website that included the photo and reported that she had obtained a restraining order against him.

Martinez had already been banned from the city’s libraries following his July 5 arrest at a downtown location. He also was thrown out of Target Field in Minneapolis on July 6 and banned for a year after a confrontation with security.

Martinez did not respond to a call and email seeking comment. Mayor Melvin Carter has called on him to end his campaign.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me