Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Police: Woman left child in hot vehicle while in McDonald's

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
Police say a Connecticut woman left her 1-year-old daughter inside a hot vehicle while she took another child into a McDonald’s restaurant.
Police say a Connecticut woman left her 1-year-old daughter inside a hot vehicle while she took another child into a McDonald’s restaurant.

Updated 2 hours ago

NORWICH, Conn. — Police say a Connecticut woman left her 1-year-old daughter inside a hot vehicle while she took another child into a McDonald’s restaurant.

Norwich police charged 45-year-old Dawa Dolma with leaving a child unsupervised and first-degree reckless endangerment after officers responding to a call from a witness at about 1 p.m. Monday found the child in the SUV.

The windows were partially rolled down, but police noted that it was about 90 degrees outside. It’s unclear how long the child was in the vehicle.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was later seen being carried from the police station by her father.

Dolma did not comment as she left the station. She was freed on $5,000 bond pending a court appearance Tuesday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me