World

Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
Lubomir Jastrzebski stands by a section of a mural at his home Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July 17, 2018, that the couple can keep the mural, and the city must pay them $15,000 and remove a property lien to end the nearly yearlong code enforcement case. The dispute began when the couple painted an exterior wall as a way to calm their son, who is autistic and loves van Gogh’s work.
This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July 17, 2018, that the couple can keep the mural, and the city must pay them $15,000 and remove a property lien to end the nearly yearlong code enforcement case. The dispute began when the couple painted an exterior wall as a way to calm their son, who is autistic and loves van Gogh's work. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer stand by a section of a mural at their home in Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July 17, 2018, that the couple can keep the mural, and the city must pay them $15,000 and remove a property lien to end the nearly yearlong code enforcement case. The dispute began when the couple painted an exterior wall as a way to calm their son, who is autistic and loves van Gogh's work. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida mayor must apologize to a couple fined thousands of dollars for having their home’s exterior painted to emulate a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday that Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Nemhauser can keep the blue-and-yellow paint swirled on their walls in the style of van Gogh’s painting “The Starry Night.”

The settlement agreement also says the city must pay them $15,000 and remove a property lien to end the nearly yearlong code enforcement case.

Mayor Nick Girone reportedly planned a public apology Wednesday at city hall.

“We are absolutely delighted and ecstatic,” Nemhauser said after the vote. “I’m unhappy that we had to go through all of this, but the ending is a happy ending.”

Artist Richard Barrenechea, who painted the murals, agreed.

“It’s a big day for the arts,” Barrenechea said. “It’s a big day for Mount Dora, and a big day for freedom.”

Mount Dora, about 25 miles northwest of Orlando, is known to welcome artists and hosts one of the largest art shows in central Florida.

The dispute began when the couple painted an exterior wall as a way to calm their 25-year-old son, who is autistic and loves van Gogh’s work.

Code-enforcement officers cited the couple in July 2017, saying the murals violated Mount Dora’s sign ordinance and the house must be painted a solid color. The city also argued the bright colors distracted drivers.

The couple then had the rest of their home painted like van Gogh’s painting, attracting national attention.

The council also voted to create a seven-member advisory committee for implementing new ordinances or codes, and invited Nemhauser to be a member.

The “Starry Night” house will be exempt from any current or future ordinances so long as it keeps the murals. If they repaint, the homeowners lose their exemption.

