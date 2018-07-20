Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Video shows waitress fighting off man who allegedly groped her butt

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Friday, July 20, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A man was arrested after surveillance cameras caught a sexual battery at a Savannah, Ga., pizza shop.

The Savannah Morning News reports 31-year-old Ryan Cherwisnki, of Palm Bay, Fla., was walking past a female server at Vinnie Van Go-Go’s when he reached out with his left hand to touch her buttocks.

The server, 21-year-old college student Emelia Holden, is then seen in the video grabbing Cherwinski by his shirt, turning him around and throwing him down into a wall.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. on June 30, the Morning News reported.

“I just did it. I didn’t even know I could do that,” Holden told entertainment show “Inside Edition.” “I don’t care who you are. You have no right to disrespect me.”

Cherwinski told investigators that what surveillance video caught on camera as an “accident” and that he was trying to move Holden out of the way, WSAV reported.

Cherwisnki was arrested and spent two nights in jail, according to court records. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Holden said she sent video to her family, who then posted it on social media. It didn’t take long to go viral.

“There’s been a lot of positive responses to this, but then there’s also been the few that are like, ‘those shorts are small,’ ” Holden told WTOC-TV . “That shouldn’t matter. It’s upsetting to see people that have that train of thought, but it’s really reassuring to see how positive everyone else has responded to it.”

