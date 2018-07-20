Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

NYC releases documents connected to Central Park 5 case

The Associated Press | Friday, July 20, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
In this Jan. 17, 2012. file photo, Yusef Salaam, left, Kevin Richardson, second left, and Raymond Santana, right, react to supporters in New York. The three men who were exonerated in the 1989 Central Park Jogger case, were in court for a hearing in a $250 million federal lawsuit they filed against the city after their sentences were vacated. New York City has started releasing about 100,000 pages of documents connected to the notorious case of the five men whose convictions for raping and beating a Central Park jogger were overturned after they served more than a decade behind bars.
In this Jan. 17, 2012. file photo, Yusef Salaam, left, Kevin Richardson, second left, and Raymond Santana, right, react to supporters in New York. The three men who were exonerated in the 1989 Central Park Jogger case, were in court for a hearing in a $250 million federal lawsuit they filed against the city after their sentences were vacated. New York City has started releasing about 100,000 pages of documents connected to the notorious case of the five men whose convictions for raping and beating a Central Park jogger were overturned after they served more than a decade behind bars.

Updated 6 hours ago

NEW YORK — A lawyer for five men wrongly convicted in the vicious 1989 rape of a Central Park jogger said Friday that the release of investigative records leaves them “reliving the horror” of their experiences.

“The stigma that they were these horrible animals engaged in wilding has followed them through their life,” said Jonathan Moore, one of several attorneys who secured a $41 million settlement in 2014 on their behalf.

Moore said he’d spoken Friday with the men after the city released thousands of pages of investigative documents Thursday ranging from witness interviews to scraps of scribbled notes.

“For them, it’s more reliving the horror of what they experienced rather than being happy it all came out,” he said. “They get emotional about what happened and are affected to this day but they don’t do it with bitterness and hate.”

Nearly all the documents were part of the court record or were shared with lawyers who prepared a defense for the black and Hispanic teenagers who became known as the Central Park Five.

They served six to 13 years in prison before the convictions were thrown out in 2002 after evidence linked Matias Reyes, a murderer and serial rapist, to the attack.

The victim, who is white, was found with over 75 percent of her blood drained from her body and her skull smashed. She was in a coma for 12 days, suffered permanent damage and remembered nothing about the attack.

At the time, she was a 28-year-old investment banker who ran regularly in Central Park.

The attack occurred as the city was reaching a peak of 2,000 annual murders. Reports that youths were roaming the park and attacking people gave rise to the term “wilding” for urban mayhem by marauding teenagers.

The jogger, Trisha Meili, told the New York Daily News she was eager to see the documents because they contain information she never had access to.

The Associated Press does not usually identify victims of sexual assault, but Meili went public as a motivational speaker and wrote a book.

Moore said the release of documents won’t contain revelations “to change anyone’s opinions about what happened.”

“There’s no smoking gun there that’s going to say these kids are actually guilty and didn’t deserve a penny,” he said. “We don’t even learn more about the conduct of the cops.”

Of the Central Park Five, only one lives in the New York area anymore, Moore said. Three live near one another. Most are raising children. Some work, including speaking engagements.

“Notwithstanding that they got some money, they have never recovered from the emotional trauma,” the lawyer said.

Asked to comment on the document release, a city law office spokesman declined.

In a website introduction, the city said records include much of the over 200,000 pages and 95 witness interviews exchanged between attorneys during the civil case.

It also noted that in reaching the $41 million settlement, “the city and the individual civil defendants have denied that the convictions of the five civil plaintiffs resulted from any wrongful or otherwise unlawful acts.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me