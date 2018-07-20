Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Grandfather arrested after California boy shoots cousin, 2

The Associated Press | Friday, July 20, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s personnel investigate the scene of a fatal shooting, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Muscoy, Calif. Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old cousin.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s personnel investigate the scene of a fatal shooting, Friday, July 20, 2018, in Muscoy, Calif. Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old cousin.

Updated 3 hours ago

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old cousin Friday at a home in Southern California, and deputies arrested the victim’s grandfather for allegedly leaving the gun where the kids could find it, authorities said.

The girl died at a hospital shortly after the mid-morning shooting in the Muscoy area, east of Los Angeles, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman.

Cesar Lopez, 53, was taken into custody later in the day on suspicion of child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the department said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

The boy got hold of the gun and accidentally fired it, striking his cousin, officials said.

Investigators determined Lopez “left the gun in an area that was accessible to the children,” a department statement said.

Adults were home at the time of the accident, Bachman said. Both children lived at the house.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me