World

Missing British climber found alive by drone in Himalayas

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, July 21, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Bartek Bagiel
British climber Rick Allen was rescued after a drone was used to locate him in the Himalayas.

A British mountain climber was rescued after a drone was used to locate him on the face of a Himalayan peak.

World-renowned mountaineer Rick Allen, 65, had been solo climbing near the summit of Pakistan's Broad Peak when he took a fall from an ice cliff and was presumed dead, reported the Independent .

A basecamp cook spotted Allen's rucksack in the distance and a drone was deployed to search for him.

David Roeske, one of the climber's involved in the rescue, shared this description on the climbing website AlanArnette.com :

"Yesterday just as @fredrikstrang and I were about to leave after a night at camp 3 (7,000 m), we heard a radio call that a missing climber needed rescue high on the mountain. He had fallen off an ice cliff, and been solo on the mountain for 36 hours without a stove to melt water. The climber had been presumed dead until a drone pilot from K2 basecamp spotted him still moving and off route. We headed first down then up the mountain with rope, water, and medicine looking for him and were later joined by Tenji Sherpa from Summit Climb. With the help of the drone pilot we were able to eventually locate him in very dangerous terrain -- a fall would've taken him either down a crevasse or all the way to the base of the mountain -- and the three of us got him down and into a tent at camp 3 just as it was getting dark. Then the Summit Climb team took over"

The 8,047-meter high mountain is the 12th highest on Earth.

The pilot, Bartek Bagiel, has flown his drone high into the Himalayas and shared photos on Instagram.

