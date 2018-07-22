Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

U.S. town commemorates 100th anniversary of WWI enemy attack

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
In this photo provided by the Orleans Historical Society, survivors of a German World War I submarine attack arrive in a lifeboat to the shore in Orleans, Mass., on July 21, 1918. A century ago, the shore of Orleans was shelled by a German submarine, making the town the only place on U.S. soil to receive enemy gunfire during World War I. (Courtesy of Orleans Historical Society via AP)
In this photo provided by the Orleans Historical Society, survivors of a German World War I submarine attack arrive in a lifeboat to the shore in Orleans, Mass., on July 21, 1918. A century ago, the shore of Orleans was shelled by a German submarine, making the town the only place on U.S. soil to receive enemy gunfire during World War I. (Courtesy of Orleans Historical Society via AP)
In this photo provided by the Orleans Historical Society, a crew prepares to receive survivors of a German World War I submarine attack on Orleans, Mass., on July 21, 1918. Orleans was the only town on U.S. soil to receive enemy gunfire during World War I. (Courtesy of Orleans Historical Society via AP)
In this photo provided by the Orleans Historical Society, a crew prepares to receive survivors of a German World War I submarine attack on Orleans, Mass., on July 21, 1918. Orleans was the only town on U.S. soil to receive enemy gunfire during World War I. (Courtesy of Orleans Historical Society via AP)
In this photo provided by the Orleans Historical Society, injured crewman John Bogovich is transported to the beach after a German World War I submarine attack on Orleans, Mass., on July 21, 1918. Orleans was the only town on U.S. soil to receive enemy gunfire during World War I. (Courtesy of Orleans Historical Society via AP)
In this photo provided by the Orleans Historical Society, injured crewman John Bogovich is transported to the beach after a German World War I submarine attack on Orleans, Mass., on July 21, 1918. Orleans was the only town on U.S. soil to receive enemy gunfire during World War I. (Courtesy of Orleans Historical Society via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

ORLEANS, Mass. — The 100th anniversary of the only enemy attack on American soil during World War I was commemorated with a wartime song at an event attended by descendants of a captain from a local lifesaving station.

A German U-156 submarine shelled a tugboat near Orleans, in Cape Cod, on July 21, 1918, the first attack on the U.S. in 100 years. The U-boat sent hits to the tugboat Perth Amboy and its four barges and left an hour later.

Several people were injured, but no one died in the assault or the counter-attack.

The commemoration took place Saturday evening on Nauset Beach. A guitarist led a crowd in singing “Over There,” a wartime song written by George M. Cohan in 1917. Descendants of Capt. Robert Pierce, keeper of the Orleans Lifesaving Station during the attack, were present.

The Nauset Sea Scout Ship Explorer Club, under the direction of skipper Dean Skiff, brought out its long surfboat, giving members of the public a chance to see if they could have rowed out to aide in the rescue of the attack survivors.

It remains a mystery why an advanced submarine would attack a target that had no real wartime value. One theory is that the sub had hoped to cut the underwater communications cable that ran from Orleans to France. If that was the case, the mission failed.

The submarine attacked other ships near Canada but disappeared in September 1918.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me