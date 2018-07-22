Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Uber suspends driver who live-streamed St. Louis passengers

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 10:18 p.m.
The Uber app on an iPad in Baltimore. U.S. employment regulators are investigating allegations that Uber set up a pay scale that discriminated against women working for the ride-hailing service.
Updated 2 hours ago

ST. LOUIS — Ride-sharing company Uber has suspended a driver who recorded hundreds of St. Louis-area riders without their permission and streamed the live video online.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 32-year-old Jason Gargac, of Florissant, Mo., has given about 700 rides in the area since March. Almost all have been streamed to his channel on the live video website Twitch, where he goes by the username “JustSmurf.”

Gargac said he is just trying to “capture the natural interactions between myself and the passengers.”

But some riders said they felt their privacy had been violated. Of about a dozen the newspaper interviewed, all said they didn’t know they were livestreamed and wouldn’t have consented.

After the story’s publication, Uber said it was suspending his use of the app because of “troubling behavior.”

