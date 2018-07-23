Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Official: Woman impaled in chest by beach umbrella in Ocean City

The Washington Post | Monday, July 23, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 1 hour ago

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A woman was impaled Sunday in Ocean City, Md., by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident, according to a spokeswoman for the resort town.

The 36-year-old woman was conscious when taken to a hospital but her condition was not immediately known, said the spokeswoman, Jessica Waters. She was thought to be a beach visitor but was not otherwise identified, Waters said.

The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m., on the beach near 54th Street in the popular resort town, after an umbrella was apparently uprooted and swept away by a gust of wind.

“Witnesses said one gust lifted the umbrella,” Waters said.

She said the sharper end the umbrella shaft, which is used to plant it into the ground, impaled the woman in the chest. It was not clear how deep a wound it caused.

Waters said paramedics cut off part of the shaft to facilitate transportation to a hospital.

She said the beach patrol tries to inform visitors of the importance of not leaving the umbrellas unattended.

