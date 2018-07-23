Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Citing 'Stand Your Ground' law, sheriff won't arrest parking lot shooter

The Associated Press | Monday, July 23, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Michael Drejka, 47, shot and killed 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton during a fight in a convenience store parking lot.
YouTube
Michael Drejka, 47, shot and killed 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton during a fight in a convenience store parking lot.

Updated 2 hours ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida sheriff says that he will not arrest a man who killed a man during an argument over a parking space.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri made the announcement Friday about 47-year-old Michael Drejka. Drejka shot and killed 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton a day earlier in a convenience store parking lot.

Authorities say that Drejka confronted McGlockton's girlfriend about parking in a handicapped space without a permit. Gualtieri said that McGlockton slammed Drejka to the ground, who then pulled out his gun and shot McGlockton in the chest.

Gualtieri said the incident falls under the state's 'stand your ground' law that allows someone to use deadly force if they believe it necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm. He said his office will forward the case to prosecutors for a final decision.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me