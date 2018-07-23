Forest fires rage on either side of Athens; death toll up to 24, official says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Gale-fanned wildfires raged through holiday resorts near Greece’s capital, killing at least 24 people by early Tuesday and injuring more than 100, including 11 in serious condition, in the country’s deadliest fire season in more than a decade.

Greece sought international help through the European Union as the fires on either side of Athens left lines of cars torched, charred farms and forests, and sent hundreds of people racing to beaches to be evacuated by navy vessels, yachts and fishing boats.

Winds reached 50 mph as authorities deployed the country’s entire fleet of water-dropping planes and helicopters to give vacationers time to escape. Military drones remained in the air in the high winds to help officials direct more than 600 firefighters on the ground.

“We were unlucky. The wind changed and it came at us with such force that it razed the coastal area in minutes,” said Evangelos Bournous, mayor of the port town of Rafina, a sleepy mainland port that serves Greek holiday islands.

The dock area became a makeshift hospital as paramedics checked survivors when they came off coast guard vessels and private boats. The operation continued through the night.

The death toll rose further after the coast guard counted four bodies recovered at sea, a short distance from the fires.

At daybreak Tuesday, Ambulance Service deputy director Miltiadis Mylonas said the number of casualties was likely to rise as the more gutted homes and cars were checked.

“It took people by surprise and the events happened very fast. Also, the fires broke out on many fronts, so all these factors made the situation extremely difficult,” he said.

“The task we face now is organizing the identification of victims by members of their families.”

The fire posed no immediate threat to Greece’s famed ancient monuments, but as it raged inland where children’s’ summer camps and holiday homes were hastily abandoned. Fleeing drivers clogged highways into the capital, hampering the firefighting effort, and flecks of ash swirled onto central Athens.

Greece has sought international assistance to cope with the fires near the capital, which have destroyed dozens of homes, burned cars and prompted tourists and Greeks to flee to beaches east of Athens for dramatic rescues by boats.

Regional authorities declared a state of emergency in the western and eastern parts of Attica, the greater Athens area, while Greece called on the European Union for assistance with aerial and ground support in helping battle the flames. Greece said Cyprus offered to send firefighters while Spain offered water-dropping aircraft.

At least five major hospitals in the capital were put on alert for more potential casualties.

Boats delivered people to docks still dressed in nothing but swimsuits, while port police took down names as they disembarked.

Several other fires broke out across the country, including in northeastern Greece and the southern island of Crete, stretching Greece’s firefighting capabilities. Gale force winds that frequently changed direction and continued into the night were hampering firefighting efforts.

The coast guard was searching with a helicopter and patrol vessel for eight people, believed to be Danish tourists, who had fled the flames near Rafina in a boat and were reported missing. Another two who had been in the same boat were rescued by a passing ferry about 3 nautical miles east of Rafina and were in good health.

The coast guard said the same ferry also rescued seven other people who had fled into the sea, but none were from the missing boat. The coast guard sent five vessels to rescue people trapped on nearby beaches by the flames. It said initial reports indicated about 80-85 people needed evacuation by sea.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to tray and tackle these fires,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in Bosnia before cutting short a visit there to return to Athens. “What concerns us is that there are fires occurring simultaneously.”

Speaking after arriving in Athens and being briefed on the situation, Tsipras said more than 600 firefighters and 300 vehicles were involved in fighting the fires.

“It’s a difficult night for Greece,” he said.

The first major fire broke out in a pine forest near the seaside settlement of Kineta, 30 miles west of Athens between the capital and Corinth. At least 220 firefighters were on the scene there while five water-dropping planes and seven helicopters helped to fight the blaze from the air. Reinforcements were sent in from across Greece.

Local communities were evacuated and the blaze shut down a nearly 13-mile section on two highways linking the Peloponnese with central Greece. Thick smoke reduced visibility on the highway to mere yards.

Several houses were in flames, footage from the Greek TV station Skai showed. Some residents used garden hoses to try to save their properties while others escaped in cars and on mopeds.

Hours after the blaze began, flecks of ash swirled down onto central Athens.

Authorities sent 17 more firefighting vehicles along with 45 firefighters to Kineta from elsewhere in Greece, as well as a 30-man firefighting crew from the northern city of Thessaloniki. Other towns and cities were sending water trucks and volunteer firefighters.

The second major blaze broke out Monday afternoon in the Penteli and Rafina areas northeast of Athens. Children’s summer camps and a seaside resort for military officers were evacuated, as well as residences in the area. Dozens of homes and cars were reportedly destroyed.

There was no official figure on how many people were evacuated overall.

The fire was burning into the town of Rafina, turning the sky above the nearby port that serves ferries to the Cycladic islands black from the smoke. The highway to the nearby town of Marathon was closed to traffic.

Rafina Mayor Vangelis Bournous said he believed about 100 houses in the area had been burned. The fire service was not able to confirm the figure.

It was not immediately clear how any of the fires started. Forest fires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summers and the country has been facing high temperatures recently of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

A third fire burned farmland and woods on the southern island of Crete, while in northern Greece a forest fire in the area of Soufli was being battled by 50 firefighters. The fire department said three fires also broke out in the area of Corinth in southern Greece.

The worst fire season by far occurred in 2007, when large swaths of forest and farmland burned, mainly in the Peloponnese in southern Greece, killing more than 60 people.