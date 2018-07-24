Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Metal detectors to be used at Stoneman Douglas High, where 17 were killed

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed 17 and injured more than a dozen on Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Getty Images
People are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that killed 17 and injured more than a dozen on Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Updated 11 hours ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will no longer have to use see-through backpacks, but they will have to pass through metal detectors when they return to class in a few weeks.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the school where 17 people were fatally shot on Valentine’s Day will be the first in Broward County to use metal detectors.

Officials haven’t offered specifics on whether the students will walk through metal detectors or be scanned with portable wands. Spokeswoman Nadine Drew says the district is still trying to determine the best way to get 3,200 students through the detectors each morning without creating long lines.

Former student Nikolas Cruz has been jailed on 17 counts of first-degree murder since the shooting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me