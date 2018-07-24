Naked man at Planet Fitness thought it was 'judgement-free zone'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man in New Hampshire took Planet Fitness’ ‘judgement-free zone’ slogan a little too far.

According to reports the man walked into the fitness center in Plaistow, N.H., on Sunday, removed his clothes, walked around, and then started exercising.

Eric M. Stagno, 34, of Haverhill, Mass., was charged with indecent exposure, lewdness and disorderly conduct after police showed up at the gym, reported the New Hampshire Union Leader .

“The story we got from witnesses was that the guy walked in, stripped down right there in front, left the clothes and belongings at the front desk, walked back and forth across the gym a couple of times and then settled in over at the yoga mats,” police Capt. Brett Morgan told the paper.

The police said that as they were arresting Stagno, he said he thought the gym was a “judgement-free zone.”

But as Morgan told the Boston Globe , “It’s not a clothing-free zone.”

