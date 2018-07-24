Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

3 young children killed in New York house fire

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 10:24 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

ROME, N.Y. — A fast-moving fire destroyed a family’s central New York trailer home and authorities say three young children have been killed and a fourth child and their parents are hospitalized.

State police say Oneida County 911 dispatchers received a call late Monday night reporting the fire in the city of Rome, 35 miles east of Syracuse.

Intense flames were engulfing the home of Patrick and Gabrielle Croad when emergency crews arrived.

Troopers have identified the dead children as 2-year-old Temprince, 3-year-old Patrick III, and 4-year-old Elise.

One-year-old Kaydence is being treated at a Syracuse hospital for burns to both arms. The 25-year-old father is being evaluated, while the 24-year-old mother is being treated for second-degree burns.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me