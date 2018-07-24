Dispute over chicken manure dumped at Rhode Island wedding site settled
EXETER, R.I. — A dispute between Rhode Island landowners over a load of chicken manure that ruined a wedding has been settled.
An attorney for Gerald Zarrella told WJAR-TV on Monday a settlement was being finalized, avoiding a trial that had been set to begin Tuesday.
NEW TONIGHT: A case involving chicken manure & a wedding scheduled for trial Tuesday but an attorney for the plaintiffs says a settlement is being finalized instead. https://t.co/hUD5vFgMvV @NBC10— Danielle Kennedy (@NBC10_Danielle) July 24, 2018
Zarrella filed a lawsuit last year, claiming his neighbors James and Diane Lynch dumped chicken manure near his estate hours before a wedding. He claimed the Lynches were angry he had hosted events on the 32-acre property, known as Gerald's Farm.
A judge ordered the Lynches to remove the manure.
A bride fighting breast cancer also had to deal with the smell of manure on her wedding day. Story at 6 @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/aNP0wiarA1— Michelle San Miguel (@NBC10_Michelle) September 14, 2016
Zarrella says hundreds of turkeys appeared near his property before the next wedding he hosted. He's pursuing town permits in response to a court ruling that found he couldn't host commercial events on his estate.
The Lynches haven't responded to a request for comment.