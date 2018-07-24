Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Officials: Exploding targets ignited eastern Idaho wildfires

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says target shooters illegally using exploding targets on public land have started five wildfires in eastern Idaho and officials will pursue recovering the costs of fighting the fires from those responsible.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says target shooters illegally using exploding targets on public land have started five wildfires in eastern Idaho and officials will pursue recovering the costs of fighting the fires from those responsible.

Updated 2 hours ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Federal officials say target shooters illegally using exploding targets on public land have started five wildfires in eastern Idaho and officials will pursue recovering the costs of fighting the fires from those responsible.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says on Monday it has identified those responsible for one of the fires and has potentially identified those responsible for two of the other fires. Exploding targets are prohibited on BLM land.

The agency says misdemeanor citations have been issued in connection with the Badger Point Fire on July 22 about 9 miles west of Rexburg.

The fire scorched 137 acres and at one point was fought by 20 engine crews.

The agency on Tuesday didn’t have a cost estimate for fighting the fire.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me