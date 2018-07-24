Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Ivanka Trump's clothing company shutting down

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
In a Thursday, July 19, 2018 photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, applauds during a signing ceremony where President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order that establishes a National Council for the American Worker in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Ivanka Trump’s clothing company is shutting down and all its employees are being laid off, according to news reports. The New York Post is reporting that its sources say the company “will be shuttered ‘ASAP’ and that staff have been informed that they’re being laid off.”
NEW YORK — Ivanka Trump’s clothing company is shutting down after some stores dropped her line and she decided ethics restrictions were holding back its ability.

In an email to CNBC, Ivanka Trump said: “When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve. After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

The New York Post reported that staff have been informed that they’re being laid off.” The Wall Street Journal is also reporting the closure.

Ivanka Trump, who is a senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, has recently been encouraging U.S. companies to pledge to hire American workers. Her company has been accused in the past of using foreign workers to make its products abroad.

Views on the brand have become highly polarized and it has faced boycotts from anti-Trump protesters.

With sales flagging by some measures, Nordstrom dropped the Ivanka Trump line last year and recently Hudson Bay reportedly did the same.

The company has also come under attack by government ethics experts for trademarks granted by foreign governments such as China seeking to curry favor with the president.

“Views on the brand have become highly polarized and it has become a lightning rod for protests and boycotts,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “While the company is still viable, doing business has become far more challenging and these problems will only increase.”

