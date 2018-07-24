Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

3 children killed, 4th child and parents hurt in house fire

The Associated Press | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Debris litters the yard near the charred remains of a mobile home in Rome, N.Y., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The cause of the blaze is being investigated. (Peter Franchell/Observer-Dispatch via AP)
Debris litters the yard near the charred remains of a mobile home in Rome, N.Y., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The cause of the blaze is being investigated. (Peter Franchell/Observer-Dispatch via AP)
New York State Police and a local firefighter examine the charred remains of a mobile home in Rome, N.Y., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. A fast-moving fire destroyed the central New York trailer home on Monday, July 23. Authorities say three young children have been killed and a fourth child and their parents are hospitalized. (Peter Franchell/Observer-Dispatch via AP)
New York State Police and a local firefighter examine the charred remains of a mobile home in Rome, N.Y., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. A fast-moving fire destroyed the central New York trailer home on Monday, July 23. Authorities say three young children have been killed and a fourth child and their parents are hospitalized. (Peter Franchell/Observer-Dispatch via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

ROME, N.Y. — A fast-moving fire destroyed a family’s central New York trailer home, killing three young children and injuring a fourth child and their parents, authorities said Tuesday.

State police said Oneida County 911 dispatchers received a call late Monday night reporting the fire in the city of Rome, 35 miles east of Syracuse. Intense flames engulfed the home of Patrick and Gabrielle Croad when emergency crews arrived, troopers said.

Troopers on Tuesday identified the dead children as 2-year-old Temprince, 3-year-old Patrick III, and 4-year-old Elise.

The fourth child, 1-year-old Kaydence, was being treated at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse or burns to both arms, troopers said. The parents were taken to the same hospital. Patrick Croad, 25, was being evaluated, while his 24-year-old wife, Gabrielle, was being treated for second-degree burns, police said.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated. Fire officials told the Rome Sentinel that there’s no indication the fire was intentionally set.

Officials said smoke detectors in the mobile home woke the parents, who managed to escape out a back door with the infant. Patrick and Gabrielle Croad tried to go back in through the front door to reach their three other children, but the fire was too intense, officials said.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“The fire was of such magnitude that it was impossible to enter the trailer,” Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Iacovissi told the newspaper.

Firefighters doused the flames in about 15 minutes. The bodies of the three children were found in their bedrooms, officials said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me