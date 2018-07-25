Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 7:03 a.m.
This image released by Showtime shows Jason Spencer in a scene from the series 'Who Is America,' starring Sacha Baron Cohen. In the episode featuring Spencer, Cohen poses as an Israeli military expert who persuades Spencer to take part in several outlandish exercises. (Showtime via AP)
This image released by Showtime shows Jason Spencer in a scene from the series 'Who Is America,' starring Sacha Baron Cohen. In the episode featuring Spencer, Cohen poses as an Israeli military expert who persuades Spencer to take part in several outlandish exercises. (Showtime via AP)
This image released by Showtime shows Jason Spencer in a scene from the series 'Who Is America,' starring Sacha Baron Cohen. In the episode featuring Spencer, Cohen poses as an Israeli military expert who persuades Spencer to take part in several outlandish exercises. (Showtime via AP)
This image released by Showtime shows Jason Spencer in a scene from the series 'Who Is America,' starring Sacha Baron Cohen. In the episode featuring Spencer, Cohen poses as an Israeli military expert who persuades Spencer to take part in several outlandish exercises. (Showtime via AP)
In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series 'Who Is America?'. In the Sunday, July 22, broadcast, Spencer repeatedly uses a racial slur for African Americans and later exposes his bottom after being told it helps scare away Muslim terrorists. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series 'Who Is America?'. In the Sunday, July 22, broadcast, Spencer repeatedly uses a racial slur for African Americans and later exposes his bottom after being told it helps scare away Muslim terrorists. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Updated 4 hours ago

ATLANTA — A Georgia lawmaker will resign after exposing himself and yelling racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen’s cable TV show, a spokesman for House Speaker David Ralston said.

Rep. Jason Spencer had vowed to serve out his term despite the fallout. Now he’ll step down at month’s end, spokesman Kaleb McMichen told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution late Tuesday.

In Sunday night’s broadcast of Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” Cohen poses as an Israeli military expert who persuades Spencer to take part in several outlandish exercises. The lawmaker is told they’re making a counterterrorism video.

Spencer repeatedly shouts a racial slur for black people after Cohen tells him the tactic is useful for drawing bystanders’ attention to an unfolding attack.

He also drops his pants, then his underwear, before backing his exposed rear end toward Cohen while shouting “USA!” and “America!” Cohen told Spencer this would incite fear in homophobic jihadists. The segment also shows Spencer speaking with a mock Asian accent while using a selfie-stick to surreptitiously insert a camera phone between the legs of a woman dressed in traditional Muslim clothing.

Ralston and others had called for his immediate resignation.

In a statement Monday, Spencer apologized for the “ridiculously ugly episode,” but he initially refused to step down.

Spencer lost the Republican primary in May, but he could have remained in public office through the November election.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me