World

Mega Millions winning ticket sold in California

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The California Lottery says one lucky person won the Mega Millions lottery.

The state lottery’s verified Twitter feed says the winning ticket — worth more than $500 million — was sold at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, California. The name of the winner wasn’t immediately known.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery game and one of two big jackpot games in the United States. Its website says the San Jose ticket is the sole winning ticket. The jackpot was up to a whopping $522 million.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and Mega Ball number 20.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $656 million — was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

