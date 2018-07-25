Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Cincinnati vacates, sanitizes downtown homeless camp

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. City workers began cleaning up and sanitizing the downtown area well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline for individuals to vacate Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. City workers began cleaning up and sanitizing the downtown area well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline for individuals to vacate Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. City workers began cleaning up and sanitizing the downtown area well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline for individuals to vacate Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. City workers began cleaning up and sanitizing the downtown area well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline for individuals to vacate Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. City workers began cleaning up and sanitizing the downtown area well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline for individuals to vacate Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. City workers began cleaning up and sanitizing the downtown area well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline for individuals to vacate Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. City workers began cleaning up and sanitizing the downtown area well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline for individuals to vacate Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. City workers began cleaning up and sanitizing the downtown area well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline for individuals to vacate Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. City workers began cleaning up and sanitizing the downtown area well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline for individuals to vacate Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. City workers began cleaning up and sanitizing the downtown area well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline for individuals to vacate Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. The clean-up efforts ended more than a week of confusion over what would happen to more than 40 homeless individuals who called the downtown underpass home last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Sanitation crews clear abandoned belongings of a homeless encampment, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. The clean-up efforts ended more than a week of confusion over what would happen to more than 40 homeless individuals who called the downtown underpass home last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Updated 8 hours ago

CINCINNATI — City officials have closed a downtown Cincinnati homeless camp, and workers are cleaning it out.

City workers began well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline Wednesday for people to vacate the area, and none of the some 40 people had lingered. Most people living at the encampment had left for shelters and detox programs by Wednesday morning. A few have been approved for permanent housing.

Workers with breathing masks and gloves loaded mattresses into garbage trucks and shoveled and raked up trash.

The cleanup efforts ended more than a week of confusion over what to do about the encampment in an underpass near the stadium where the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals play. An earlier deadline last week was extended to try to work out a longer-term plan.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me