Family of woman impaled by Ocean City umbrella thanks first responders

The Citizens’ Voice | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 1:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The family of the Luzerne County woman impaled by a beach umbrella in Ocean City, Maryland, on Sunday says she suffered “excruciating pain,” but was grateful to those who came to her aid to save her life.

Jill Mendygral, 46, was vacationing with friends and family when she was gored in the chest Sunday by a beach umbrella that darted at her during a sudden wind gust.

Her daughter, Aubriana Brace, 26, sent The Citizens’ Voice a statement on behalf of the family on Tuesday evening.

“On behalf of my sister, my brother, our family and my mother, we want to thank all those who helped and responded to the horrific event that happened to my mother that caused her to suffer excruciating pain and trauma, requiring emergency surgery and continued medical treatment,” Brace wrote.

Brace thanked Ocean City first responders and the staff at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion.

“Our family is deeply grateful for everything they did for my mom,” Brace said.

Maryland authorities said someone left a beach umbrella unattended and it uprooted and hurtled toward Mendygral, stabbing her in the upper chest.

Brace noted the family was inundated with media requests.

“At this time, our family asks for privacy for my mom as she regains her strength after undergoing extensive surgery and receives the proper medical treatment she will need following this frightful experience so that she can continue recovering in peace,” Brace said. “We love our mother dearly and look forward to having her back home with us.

