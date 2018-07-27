Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

State police response to highway protest cost $200,000

The Associated Press | Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
Protesters march on the Dan Ryan Expressway, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Chicago. The protesters shut down the expressway in an attempt to increase pressure on public officials to address the gun violence that's claimed hundreds of lives in some of the city's poorest neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
CHICAGO — The state’s response to a protest that shut down a Chicago highway cost taxpayers about $200,000.

WBBM-TV says that was the cost of managing protesters on the Dan Ryan Expressway on July 7. Thousands of people turned out to call for more jobs and education opportunities and to draw attention to violence in poor neighborhoods.

Hundreds of troopers, sergeants and others were on duty. The march stretched from 67th Street to 79th Street. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Illinois State Police director Leo Schmitz described that day as “uncharted territory.”

