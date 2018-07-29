Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Rep. John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'

Tribune-Review | Sunday, July 29, 2018, 2:15 a.m.
FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis walks in a procession during Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, Mass. The Civil rights icon has been hospitalized for undisclosed reasons. Citing a statement from Lewis' office, WSB-TV reports that the 78-year-old Georgia congressman was 'resting comfortably' in a hospital Saturday night, July 28 for 'routine observation.' The statement says Lewis expects to be released Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
ATLANTA — Civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized for undisclosed reasons.

Citing a statement from Lewis’ office, WSB-TV reports that the 78-year-old Georgia congressman was “resting comfortably” in a hospital Saturday night for “routine observation.”

The statement says Lewis expects to be released Sunday.

Lewis, a Democrat, played a key role in the civil rights movement and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alabama.

Lewis was expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening but did not attend.

