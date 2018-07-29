Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Police: Michigan motel fire that killed 6 was an accident

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 29, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Firefighters take a break after responding to a fire Saturday, July 28, 2018, at theÂ Cosmo Extended Living Motel, in Sodus Township, Mich., that claimed the lives of a 26-year-old mother and five of her children. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Firefighters take a break after responding to a fire Saturday, July 28, 2018, at theÂ Cosmo Extended Living Motel, in Sodus Township, Mich., that claimed the lives of a 26-year-old mother and five of her children. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
A Michigan State Police fire investigator walks past apartments damaged by a fire Saturday, July 28, 2018, at theÂ Cosmo Extended Living Motel, in Sodus Township, Mich., that claimed the lives of a 26-year-old mother and five of her children. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
A Michigan State Police fire investigator walks past apartments damaged by a fire Saturday, July 28, 2018, at theÂ Cosmo Extended Living Motel, in Sodus Township, Mich., that claimed the lives of a 26-year-old mother and five of her children. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Hotel residents gather as firefighters investigate a fire at the Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus Township, Mich., on Saturday, July 28, 2018. A fire swept through the southwestern Michigan motel early Saturday, killing several members of the same family, including a woman and her children, authorities said. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Hotel residents gather as firefighters investigate a fire at the Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus Township, Mich., on Saturday, July 28, 2018. A fire swept through the southwestern Michigan motel early Saturday, killing several members of the same family, including a woman and her children, authorities said. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Officials investigate at a fire at the Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus Township, Mich., on Saturday, July 28, 2018. A fire swept through the southwestern Michigan motel early Saturday, killing several members of the same family, including a woman and her children, authorities said. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Officials investigate at a fire at the Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus Township, Mich., on Saturday, July 28, 2018. A fire swept through the southwestern Michigan motel early Saturday, killing several members of the same family, including a woman and her children, authorities said. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a fire that killed five children and their mother at a Michigan motel appears to have been an accident.

The Berrien County sheriff’s office says experts found no evidence of an accelerant that would have started the deadly blaze early Saturday at the Cosmo Extended Stay Motel in Sodus (SO’-dis) Township. The precise cause still is under investigation.

The fire began in a first-floor room of the two-story motel, about 100 miles from Chicago. Twenty-six-year-old Kiarre Curtis and five of her children died in a room on the second floor, likely from smoke inhalation. Autopsies are planned Sunday.

Curtis’ husband and a 1-year-old child survived.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are also examining the motel’s fire alarms and smoke detectors.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me