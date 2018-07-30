Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Senate looms as big test for changes to US fishing laws

The Associated Press | Monday, July 30, 2018, 1:34 a.m.
In this Friday, July 27, 2018, photo, the Ruth & Pat, a herring seine boat, motors out of the fog off the coast of South Portland, Maine. Fishermen and environmentalists are at odds over a suite of changes to American fishing laws. The House passed changes to the Magnuson-Stevens Act, a 42-year-old set of rules designed to protect American fisheries from overharvest. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
In this Friday, July 27, 2018, photo, the Ruth & Pat, a herring seine boat, motors out of the fog off the coast of South Portland, Maine. Fishermen and environmentalists are at odds over a suite of changes to American fishing laws. The House passed changes to the Magnuson-Stevens Act, a 42-year-old set of rules designed to protect American fisheries from overharvest. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Updated 2 hours ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishermen and environmentalists are at odds over a suite of changes to American fishing laws that was approved by the House of Representatives, and the proposal faces a new hurdle in the Senate.

The House passed changes to the Magnuson-Stevens Act, a 42-year-old set of rules designed to protect American fisheries from overharvest, on July 11, largely along party lines. Environmental groups have derided the changes as antithetical to the purpose of the act, which many fishermen and conservationists credit with saving American seafood stocks such as New England sea scallops and Bering Sea snow crab.

Supporters of the House bill and several commercial and recreational fishing groups have said the changes merely provide managers with flexibility and refocus the Magnuson-Stevens Act on sound science.

The big question is whether a bill will also pass the Senate before midterm elections. No bill has been proposed yet, and elections could bring changes that make it more difficult for such a bill to pass.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican and the chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Oceans, Atmosphere, Fisheries and Coast Guard, is pursuing a Senate version of the bill, but no timeline is in place yet, a spokesman said.

“There’s healthy agreement across Capitol Hill that reauthorizing the Magnuson-Stevens Acts is long overdue,” said the spokesman, Matt Shuckerow. Sullivan has already held numerous hearings on the subject, he said.

The Magnuson-Stevens Act guides the U.S. fishing industry, which generated more than $200 billion in sales in 2015. It touches every fishery from Washington state’s salmon to Maine’s lobster.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced this year that the number of American fish stocks that can be described as overfished has hit an all-time low under the stewardship of the act, which last underwent major changes in 2006.

Republican Rep. Don Young, of Alaska, guided new changes to passage in the House this month. The House Committee on Natural Resources, led by bill supporter and Utah Republican Rep. Rob Bishop, released a statement that the bill gets rid of “unscientific timeframes” that “unnecessarily restrict access to fisheries.”

One of the most controversial portions of the bill would take away a requirement for annual catch limits for some fish species. It would also change rules about requirements to rebuild overfished stocks.

The bill is also designed to give fishery regulators more alternatives in how they manage fish stocks. It doesn’t authorize any new federal spending, and supporters say it would save about $100 million over a similar bill that passed the House in 2015.

Supporters have also said the bill modernizes the management of recreational fishing, an industry that employs thousands.

“Anglers are leading conservationists,” said Mike Leonard, conservation director for the American Sportfishing Association, which supports the changes.

But environmental groups have painted a dire picture and described the reauthorization as a rollback of a landmark conservation law. Ted Morton, director of federal ocean policy for The Pew Charitable Trusts, said he is already looking to the Senate to prevent the bill’s passage.

“This bill increases the risk of overfishing in ocean waters, delays the rebuilding of depleted fish populations, and undercuts the important role science plays in management decisions,” he said. “We hope the Senate will take a different tack with legislation that reflects our country’s commitment to healthy fish populations and coastal communities.”

The bill passed by a count of 222-193 in the House of Representatives. Only nine Democrats voted in favor of passage. Republicans have a much slimmer edge in the Senate, where they control 51 seats, and 35 Senate seats are the subject of elections this fall.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me