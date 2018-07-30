Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Police: New Orleans shooting likely gang-related

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 30, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
New Orleans Police Department Investigators work at the scene of a shooting in New Orleans, Saturday night, July 28, 2018. Two armed individuals walked up to a crowd gathered outside a strip mall in New Orleans and opened fire, killing three people and wounding seven more, the police chief said. (Matthew Hinton/The Advocate via AP)
NEW ORLEANS — Police say a shooting in New Orleans that killed three people and wounded seven others seems gang-related, and they need help from the public to identify the gunmen who did it.

New Orleans Police say evidence suggests gang violence in the Saturday night shooting of 10 people at a strip mall.

They also say the intended target appears to have been a male victim who was shot repeatedly.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said two hooded suspects walked up firing a pistol and a long gun, then stood over one man and shot multiple times into his body before fleeing on foot.

The chief says it was a large crowd and police know people heard or saw something that could point to the killers.

