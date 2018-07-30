Video captures man assaulting woman outside French cafe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Surveillance video can catch some shocking things.

The latest is of a young French woman strolling along a street in Paris when she is assaulted by a man outside a cafe.

Marie Laguerre posted the incident to her Facebook page and YouTube.

"Last night," the 22-year-old wrote in French, "as I went home, to the Boulevard de la Villette in the 19th arrondissement in Paris, I met a man."

Laguerre wrote that the man whistled at her and made dirty comments at her. She said she shouted "Shut up" at him.

That's when the bearded man, carrying a black sack of some sort, picked up an ashtray from a cafe table and threw it at her. He then retraces his steps to her and begins to yell at her.

"I felt hatred," Laguerre said in an interview with Le Parisien. "I refused to be demeaned, it was humiliating. I refused to look down, I looked him right in the eyes, I was not going to apologize."

That's when he slapped her hard across the face.

"In the middle of the day, in front of dozens of witnesses," she wrote on Facebook.

The stunned patrons at the outdoor cafe react with surprise, but very few do anything to step in.

Two men, one with a chair in hand, seem to confront the assailant. But despite words between them, no one prevents the assailant from leaving the scene.

Many people have reacted to Laguerre's post angry at the crowd for not doing something more. However, Laguerre herself defended the onlookers.

'To all those who say that the witnesses did not react well enough - everything happened very quickly and they did not have time to understand the situation," she said on Facebook.

Unfortunately, Laguerre writes, "He's not the only one. Harassment is daily. These men who think they're all allowed on the street, who can humiliate us and don't stand to be offended, that's unacceptable. It's time for this kind of behavior to stop. #AllWomenTogether."