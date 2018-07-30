Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Video: Great white shark caught less than mile from Rhode Island coast

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, July 30, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
This undated photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a great white shark encountered off the coast of Massachusetts. (AP Photo/NOAA, Greg Skomal)
This undated photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a great white shark encountered off the coast of Massachusetts. (AP Photo/NOAA, Greg Skomal)

Updated 1 hour ago

It’s few weeks since the Fourth of July and Martha’s Vineyard is a little up the coast, but a great white shark was caught by a fishing boat near the Rhode Island coast this weekend.

Fisherman Michael Lorello posted photos and videos to his Facebook page of the encounter near Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I., from Sunday. The video has been viewed over one million times.

The shark, which was estimated to be 6-feet long, was caught 3/4 of a mile from the shoreline, according to WPRI-TV . The shark was released back into the waters.

Great whites inhabit all the world’s oceans and measure 11 to 16 feet in length on average, though females which are larder than males, can reach 20 feet in length.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

