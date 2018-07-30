Video: Great white shark caught less than mile from Rhode Island coast
It’s few weeks since the Fourth of July and Martha’s Vineyard is a little up the coast, but a great white shark was caught by a fishing boat near the Rhode Island coast this weekend.
Fisherman Michael Lorello posted photos and videos to his Facebook page of the encounter near Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I., from Sunday. The video has been viewed over one million times.
The shark, which was estimated to be 6-feet long, was caught 3/4 of a mile from the shoreline, according to WPRI-TV . The shark was released back into the waters.
Great whites inhabit all the world’s oceans and measure 11 to 16 feet in length on average, though females which are larder than males, can reach 20 feet in length.
