World

Chinese leukemia patient livestreams to pay for treatment

The Associated Press | Monday, July 30, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
In this July 20, 2018, photo, a visitor to a cinema rides an escalator past movie posters including one for the dark comedy 'Dying to Survive' in Beijing, China. Diagnosed with leukemia four months ago, Su Lingmin, a 27-year-old native of the north China city of Harbin is helping give a human face to the struggle for more affordable cancer drugs in China. That cause has been bolstered by the popularity of the recent film, 'Dying to Survive,' which follows the darkly comedic capers of a Chinese businessman-turned-drug smuggler who saves lives by illegally importing a leukemia drug from India, where it costs several times less than in China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
In this August, 2018 photo, released by Su Lingmin, Su takes a selfie in the months before she was sick in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. Diagnosed with leukemia four months ago, the 27-year-old native of the north China city of Harbin is helping give a human face to the struggle for more affordable cancer drugs in China. (Sun Lingmin via AP)
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Su Lingmin is seen on her livestream displayed on a mobile phone in Beijing, China. Diagnosed with leukemia four months ago, the 27-year-old native of the north China city of Harbin is helping give a human face to the struggle for more affordable cancer drugs in China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
In this July 26, 2018, photo released by Su Lingmin, Su takes a selfie after her live streaming in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. Diagnosed with leukemia four months ago, the 27-year-old native of the north China city of Harbin is helping give a human face to the struggle for more affordable cancer drugs in China. (Sun Lingmin via AP)
This May 2018, photo released by Su Lingmin shows her with a mask at her hospital bed in Harbin in northeastern China's Heilongjiang province. Diagnosed with leukemia four months ago, the 27-year-old native of the north China city of Harbin is helping give a human face to the struggle for more affordable cancer drugs in China. (Sun Lingmin via AP)
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Su Lingmin is seen on her livestream displayed on a mobile phone in Beijing, China. Diagnosed with leukemia four months ago, the 27-year-old native of the north China city of Harbin is helping give a human face to the struggle for more affordable cancer drugs in China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
BEIJING — At least once a week, Su Lingmin films herself singing, sharing health tips and chatting with hundreds of fans from her hospital bed.

Diagnosed with leukemia four months ago, the 27-year-old native of the northern Chinese city of Harbin is helping give a human face to the struggle for more affordable cancer drugs in China.

That cause has been bolstered by the popularity of a recent film, “Dying to Survive,” which follows the darkly comedic capers of a Chinese businessman-turned-drug smuggler who saves lives by illegally importing a leukemia drug from India, where it costs several times less than in China.

Inspired by a true story, the movie has made more than $400 million since its release in early July, winning praise from moviegoers and critics and prompting government action.

