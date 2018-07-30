Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Robert Wilkie sworn in as Trump's Veterans Affairs secretary

The Associated Press | Monday, July 30, 2018, 9:39 p.m.
President Donald Trump, second from left, watches as Vice President Mike Pence, right, swears in Robert Wilkie, left, as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. Also pictured is Wilkie's wife Julia, center. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, second from left, watches as Vice President Mike Pence, right, swears in Robert Wilkie, left, as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. Also pictured is Wilkie's wife Julia, center. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump walks around his desk to watch as Vice President Mike Pence swears in Robert Wilkie as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump walks around his desk to watch as Vice President Mike Pence swears in Robert Wilkie as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump jokes during a swearing in ceremony for Robert Wilkie as the new Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump jokes during a swearing in ceremony for Robert Wilkie as the new Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, second from left, watches as Vice President Mike Pence, right, swears in Robert Wilkie, left, as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. Also pictured is Wilkie's wife Julia, center. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, second from left, watches as Vice President Mike Pence, right, swears in Robert Wilkie, left, as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. Also pictured is Wilkie's wife Julia, center. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, laughs as Robert Wilkie, center, kisses his wife Julia after being sworn in as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, laughs as Robert Wilkie, center, kisses his wife Julia after being sworn in as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, pumps his fist as Robert Wilkie, left, accompanied by his wife Julia, right, is sworn in as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, pumps his fist as Robert Wilkie, left, accompanied by his wife Julia, right, is sworn in as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — Robert Wilkie has been sworn in as the next secretary of Veterans Affairs.

President Trump said Monday during an Oval Office ceremony that Wilkie will work day and night “to protect those who protect us.”

He also told Wilkie that hundreds of thousands of people are counting on him.

The former Pentagon official was selected to replace Secretary David Shulkin, who was fired amid ethics charges and internal rebellion at the department over the role of private care for veterans.

Wilkie was confirmed by an 86-9 vote in the Senate last week. He secured the backing of many Democrats after insisting he would not privatize the government’s second-largest department.

Wilkie says he is “humbled” by his selection.

Vice President Mike Pence administered Wilkie’s oath of office.

