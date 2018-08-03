Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Company giving $1M to help staff, town recover from tornado

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown’s largest employer has announced $1 million in aid to its employees and the community as they recover from the July 19 tornado that tore through the city.

JBS USA employs 2,300 people at its Marshalltown pork facility.

The tornado that hit Marshalltown was among a flurry of twisters that swept through central Iowa, injuring at least 17 people and flattening buildings in three cities

Martin Dooley is president and chief operating officer of JBS USA Pork, and he says he’s lived and worked in Marshalltown for several years, “so this devastating event resonates with me personally.”

The Des Moines Register reports that the company donated $200,000 to Mid-Iowa Community Action, Inc., a nonprofit that serves children and families in vulnerable situations, and $200,000 to the Rebuild Marshalltown Fund.

