Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

11 killed and nearly 70 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 7:39 p.m.
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, evidence markers sit on the ground at the scene where a boy was killed after being shot in the abdomen while riding his bike in Chicago. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, evidence markers sit on the ground at the scene where a boy was killed after being shot in the abdomen while riding his bike in Chicago. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, evidence markers sit on the ground at the scene where a boy was killed after being shot in the abdomen while riding his bike in Chicago. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, evidence markers sit on the ground at the scene where a boy was killed after being shot in the abdomen while riding his bike in Chicago. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, dozens of people, who were forced outside or asked to leave, from the Stroger Hospital emergency waiting room area in Chicago, due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims, wait outside for any news on the shooting victims. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, dozens of people, who were forced outside or asked to leave, from the Stroger Hospital emergency waiting room area in Chicago, due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims, wait outside for any news on the shooting victims. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, a man wipes his eyes outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago, after leaving the emergency room due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, a man wipes his eyes outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago, after leaving the emergency room due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago, after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 photo, two women cry outside the Stroger Hospital in Chicago, after they were asked to leave due to overwhelming crowds of family and friends of shooting victims. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson plans to discuss the weekend violence during a Monday news conference. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Updated 13 hours ago

CHICAGO — At least 11 people were shot and killed and about 70 others were wounded over the weekend in Chicago, in a spasm of gun violence that police attributed mostly to gangs and that the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, used to criticize the city’s Democratic leadership.

The violence peaked early Sunday, including one shooting on the city’s South Side that wounded eight people.

By comparison, at least seven people were killed and 32 were wounded during the long Memorial Day weekend, which is often one of the most violent weekends of the year for the city, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Gang members are using large summer crowds as cover in some cases, police Patrol Chief Fred Waller said Sunday.

“They take advantage of that opportunity and they shoot into a crowd, no matter who they hit,” he said.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson planned to discuss the violence at a Monday news conference.

Police have said violent crime has declined overall in Chicago. Still, anti-violence protesters have blocked highways to voice their outrage.

Chicago ended 2017 with fewer homicides, 650, than 2016, when there were 771. Although the drop was significant, it exceeded the combined number of killings in New York City and Los Angeles, which are the two U.S. cities bigger than Chicago.

Chicago’s gun violence has drawn widespread attention, including from President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Giuliani, who blamed the problem on Chicago’s longtime “Democratic rule” in a series of tweet s on Sunday and Monday.

The former New York City mayor also tweeted his support for Chicago’s former superintendent, Garry McCarthy, referring to him as “Jerry” and calling him a “policing genius.” McCarthy announced this year that he plans to run for mayor next February against Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who fired McCarthy in 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing a white police officer shoot a black teenager 16 times.

Misspelling Emanuel’s last name, Giuliani tweeted: “He can do a lot better than Mayor Emmanuel who is fiddling while Chicago burns.”

Giuliani also falsely claimed that Chicago had “63 murders this weekend.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me