World

Feds say someone built an unauthorized bridge in North Dakota

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Rancher Wylie Bice’s bridge over the Little Missouri River in Killdeer, N.D., apparently trespasses on public land, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Updated 12 hours ago

KILLDEER, N.D. – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on what action to take after a North Dakota rancher built a bridge across the Little Missouri River that the agency says trespasses on public land.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that one end of the bridge northwest of Killdeer is on land owned by rancher Wylie Bice. The bureau’s North Dakota Field Office says the other end sits on land the agency manages.

Bice says he believed he owned the property and that he obtained a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The bridge was constructed in 2013. The bureau didn’t learn about the bridge until July 2017.

The bureau is assessing how to resolve the issue. Options include removing the bridge, selling the agency’s land or authorizing the bridge.

