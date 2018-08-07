Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ex-convict child welfare worker charged with assaulting boy

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 10 hours ago

NEW YORK – A convicted murderer has been arrested on charges that he assaulted a 6-year-old boy at a foster care center where he worked as a counselor.

A Manhattan criminal complaint alleges that Jacques Edwards pushed the child against a door and then shoved him head-first into a file cabinet drawer on Friday. It says a nurse treated a scrape on the boy’s temple.

The Administration for Children’s Services it immediately removed Edwards from duty and alerted law enforcement.

The New York Times reports that Edwards served 28 years in prison.

ACS, his employer for over four years, says he would not have been hired under its current vetting policies.

Jacqui Pharr-Edwards says her husband is a good person and his criminal history “does not define his character.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me