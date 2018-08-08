Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul presents letter from Trump for Putin

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Sen. Rand Paul, center, and his communications director Sergio Gor, right, enter a hall during their meeting with Russian lawmakers in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Paul said he invited Russian lawmakers to visit the United States to help foster inter-parliamentary contacts. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Top from left: a member of the Senate of the legislative Assembly of the state of Texas Peter Hettler, Texas Sen. Don Huffines, Sen. Rand Paul and his communications director Sergio Gor attend a meeting with Russian lawmakers in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Paul said he has invited Russian lawmakers to visit the United States to help foster inter-parliamentary contacts. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Sen. Rand Paul speaks during his meeting with Russian lawmakers in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Paul said he invited Russian lawmakers to visit the United States to help foster inter-parliamentary contacts. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Sen. Rand Paul speaks during his meeting with Russian lawmakers in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Paul said he invited Russian lawmakers to visit the United States to help foster inter-parliamentary contacts. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Sen. Rand Paul, left, speaks with Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Paul said he invited Russian lawmakers to visit the United States to help foster inter-parliamentary contacts. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
MOSCOW — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has delivered a letter from President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader’s spokesman said Wednesday.

Paul, who defended Trump in the wake of his summit with Putin last month in Helsinki, has been visiting Russia with a delegation for several days.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin has not yet examined the letter Paul presented.

“We expect that in the nearest time it will come to the presidential administration,” Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.

The White House did not comment immediately on the letter or its contents.

Paul said on Twitter that “the letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas, including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges.”

The Kentucky Republican met with members of the Russian parliament’s upper house who serve on the foreign affairs committee Monday. Paul said he had invited them to Washington.

