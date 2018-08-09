Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Boyfriend's brother: No signs missing woman had a struggle

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
This undated file photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn in July 2018. A spokesman for a central Iowa nonprofit crime-stopper organization says the reward fund for Tibbetts has grown to more than $300,000 and is likely to continue climbing. (Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP, File)
BROOKLYN, Iowa— The brother of a missing University of Iowa student’s boyfriend says there were no signs of struggle at the home where she had been staying.

The father of Mollie Tibbets last week suggested she might have been abducted from Dalton Jack’s home in Brooklyn, Iowa. The 20-year-old Tibbetts was seen jogging July 18 and her family reported her missing the next day.

Jack’s brother, Blake Jack, told Fox News in an interview broadcast Thursday that Tibbetts is “small, but she would have done something” if she had been attacked in his brother’s home.

Dalton Jack has said he received a Snapchat message from Tibbetts July 18, after she would have returned from her run. Authorities haven’t found her Fitbit or cellphone.

Her reward fund has grown past $300,000.

