Man holds frog hostage in standoff with deputy

This doesn’t happen every day: A man refusing to comply with a Nebraska sheriff’s deputy took a frog hostage.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the trouble began when deputies got a call in the early morning hours Wednesday about a car that had rolled over just south of Hershey, Neb. Apparently, the male driver had fled the scene in another vehicle.

The driver then called 911 and said he didn’t want to talk to police, and if they forced him to, he would assault them.

A deputy managed to locate the vehicle in which the driver was riding and pulled it over. The driver (now a passenger) got out and started to yell at the officer.

That’s when he saw a frog and picked it up. He began to yell threats at the deputy and said he was taking the amphibian as a hostage.

When a North Platte Police officer showed up to assist, the man started throwing paper and trash at the officer.

All while still holding the frog hostage.

After efforts were made to calm the driver, the deputy deployed his Taser, which caused the driver to drop the frog and allowed law enforcement to take control of the situation.

The sheriff’s office says drugs and possibly alcohol are suspected in the case.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Luckily, the sheriff’s office reports the frog appeared to be uninjured.

