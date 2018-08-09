Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Cleveland man sentenced for stealing medical device from combat vet

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Updated 13 hours ago

A Cleveland man will spend the next six months behind bars after federal prosecutors showed he stole a Vietnam veteran’s pain management device.

Bruce A. McCauley, 66, was sentenced Thursday to six months of incarceration, three years of supervised release and ordered to reimburse the Cleveland VA Medical Center for the cost of the device after entering a guilty plea to a single count of theft of government property.

According to prosecutors, on Oct. 12, a veteran was visiting the medical center for an appointment. That veteran, prosecutors say, requires the use of a bone stimulator to alleviate back pain caused by a combat related injury.

“Without the medical device, the veteran suffers intense back pain,” prosecutors told the court.

Bone stimulators, which are often used after spinal fusion surgery, can cost over $9,000, according to prosecutors.

“Stealing from a combat vet is low enough, but stealing a device used to manage pain stemming from an injury sustained in Vietnam is just unacceptable,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in a release. “We owe all our vets a debt of gratitude and will fulfill our pledge to seek justice for them at every turn.”

Gregg Hirstein, the special agent in charge of the VA Inspector General’s Central Field Office, said that his department is committed to finding and prosecuting those that steal from the VA and veterans.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad J. Beeson prosecuted the case.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

