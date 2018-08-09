Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

County employee prayed with dying teen after deadly Ohio crash

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 12:24 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

A county employee involved in a fatal crash in Ohio Wednesday held the hand of the dying teenager driver, authorities said.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. in Butler County, Ohio, according to Fox19.

Sheriff Richard Jones told the TV station that the 16-year-old girl was driving with her grandparents on Bunker Hill Woods Road in Reily when she pulled out in front of a large county-owned excavator.

WLWT5 reported that the driver of the county truck tried to swerve but struck the teen’s car head-on. Witnesses said the county employee “rushed to the young driver, held her hand and prayed with her.”

The girl’s grandparents were injured in the crash: Her grandfather was flown to a nearby hospital, and her grandmother was taken by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation, but Jones told Fox19 the county employee does not appear to be at fault.

The teen’s name has not been released.

