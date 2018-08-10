Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Historic wooden church in northwest Russia destroyed by fire

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
The 18th-century Dormition Church in Kondopoga, in Karelia region, in northwestern Russia — seen May 24, 2012 — is widely seen as one of the most remarkable examples of Northern Russia’s wooden architecture. It was destroyed by a fire on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
The 18th-century Dormition Church in Kondopoga, in Karelia region, in northwestern Russia — seen May 24, 2012 — is widely seen as one of the most remarkable examples of Northern Russia’s wooden architecture. It was destroyed by a fire on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

MOSCOW – An 18th-century church widely seen as a marvel of Russia’s wooden architecture has been destroyed by a fire.

The blaze at the Dormition church in Kondopoga in Russia’s northwestern region of Karelia erupted Friday after a group of tourists visited the building. Local officials suspected some of them could have violated fire safety rules, but would not rule out arson.

The fire quickly engulfed the church built exclusively from wood, and fire teams that arrived within minutes were unable to save it.

The church, built in 1774 on the shores of Lake Onega, was broadly admired as one of the most remarkable examples of Northern Russia’s wooden architecture.

Local authorities have promised to build a replica.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me