World

2 N.C. ferry workers suspended for week for pro-Trump flag

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Lewis Center, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Updated 57 minutes ago

HATTERAS, N.C. — Officials with North Carolina’s ferry system have suspended a boat captain and crew member for a week after they hoisted a flag supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election on a state-owned ship.

A passenger on the MV Frisco ferry took a picture of the “Trump 2020” flag flying below the U.S. flag and even with the North Carolina flag last month and posted it to social media.

Ferry Division spokesman Tim Hass told media outlets that putting campaign material on a state-owned vessel is not appropriate. He did not release the names of the employees suspended for a week.

Hass says the flag was only up for one run on the Outer Banks ferry.

