Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Wildfire victims among those stung by Trump's trade war

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
In this Friday, August 10, 2018, photo, signs and flags mark the partially rebuild home of Debbie and Rick Serdin in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, Calif. The Trump administration's tariffs have raised the cost of imported lumber, drywall, nails and other key construction materials, squeezing homeowners who seek to rebuild quickly after losing their houses to natural disasters, such as the wildfires that destroyed Coffey Park. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)
In this Friday, August 10, 2018, photo, signs and flags mark the partially rebuild home of Debbie and Rick Serdin in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, Calif. The Trump administration's tariffs have raised the cost of imported lumber, drywall, nails and other key construction materials, squeezing homeowners who seek to rebuild quickly after losing their houses to natural disasters, such as the wildfires that destroyed Coffey Park. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)

Updated 1 hour ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Add this to the challenges facing California wildfire victims: Tariffs.

The import tariffs imposed by President Trump are adding thousands of dollars to the cost of building homes. That especially squeezes homeowners who seek to rebuild quickly after losing their houses to natural disasters, such as the wildfires scorching parts of California.

The Trump administration’s tariffs have raised the cost of imported lumber, drywall, nails and other key construction materials. One building association official said the tariffs could raise the price of a typical new home in California by up to $20,000, and it could be more for individual homes being custom-built on short order.

That could be enough to keep some people with inadequate homeowners insurance from rebuilding or force them to consider a smaller house.

Other factors also are making home construction more expensive, including a shortage of workers and increased demand that has pushed up the price of materials produced in the United States. The difference with the tariff-related cost increase: It’s a direct result of a governmental policy change.

“This comes at a bad time if you’ve just had your neighborhood swept up in a firestorm,” said Jock O’Connell, an international trade adviser at Beacon Economics in California.

Wildfires have destroyed thousands of homes in California over the past two years, including 1,200 so far this year.

It’s not just wildfire victims in the West who have to deal with higher construction costs. Last year, Hurricane Harvey flooded 300,000 structures in Texas.

Trump has imposed the import tariffs on a range of goods as a way to strike back at trading partners he says have not treated the United States fairly. His move has set off a trade war, with other nations raising tariffs on U.S. goods in retaliation.

Tariffs now are just over 20 percent on imported Canadian lumber and 25 percent on steel imported from certain nations as well as on a long list of goods from China.

Rob Dietz, chief economist for the National Association of Home Builders, said typically the price of labor, interest rates and the availability of land are the main variables determining the cost of new home construction, with the price of materials and local fees also having an effect.

“Now, lumber and labor are the top two,” he said.

The United States imports about one-third of its softwood lumber, mostly from Canada. Among other things, it’s used to build the wood framing for new houses.

California Building Industry Association President Dan Dunmoyer said contractors tell him that the tariffs alone could add $8,000 to $10,000 to the lumber costs for a typical single-family home and about the same amount for steel products such as nails, other fasteners and wire mesh.

Tariffs also are boosting the cost of appliances, drywall and solar panels, which will be required on all new homes in California starting in two years.

Asked for comment about the impacts of the tariffs on building materials, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters did not respond directly. In an email, she said, “Instead of retaliating, China should address the longstanding concerns about its unfair trading practices.”

APM Homes is rebuilding 50 houses destroyed by fire last October in the Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco. Project manager John Allen said rebuilding costs have not risen as much as the building association predicts, but said they could in time.

Even relatively small price increases can hit homeowners hard, Allen said. “They’re already maxing out their insurance,” he said.

Insurance policies are another potential obstacle for homeowners wanting to rebuild and faced with rising construction costs.

Many homeowners have policies that do not guarantee rebuilding a home at today’s replacement cost but rather an amount tied to an outdated estimate or the value of the mortgage.

In a survey of a group of Californians who lost homes in fires last year, Roadmap to Recovery, a project of insurance customer advocacy group United Policyholders, found that two-thirds of the respondents did not have enough insurance to cover the full cost of rebuilding. The majority of that group was short by at least $100,000.

Those are the homeowners most affected by the tariffs on construction material and the other factors boosting the cost of rebuilding.

California lawmakers, reacting to reports of wildfire victims with insurance coverage inadequate to rebuild, gave final approval this week to a consumer protection bill. It would require insurers to tell homeowners every two years how much it will cost to replace their home at current prices, giving homeowners a chance to boost their coverage.

Rising construction costs already are affecting some of Debbie and Rick Serdin’s neighbors in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood.

They said one neighbor is replacing a two-story house with a single-story model because their insurance coverage wasn’t enough to rebuild the home they had. Others are selling their lots, taking their insurance checks and looking to start over somewhere else.

The couple had to tap their insurance policy’s coverage on their home’s contents and are using a large home construction company instead of an independent contractor to make their rebuild affordable for them. Their two-story home was first bought by Rick’s mother more than 30 years ago.

Debbie Serdin, a veterinary technician whose husband works at The Home Depot, said she has been watching construction prices rise for neighbors who have waited to start the rebuilding process.

“Don’t put it off,” she said. “The longer you wait, the more it’s going to cost.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me