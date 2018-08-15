Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Investigators focus on 5 areas in search for Iowa student

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
FILE - This undated file photo released by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation shows Mollie Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student who was reported missing from her hometown in the eastern Iowa city of Brooklyn in July 2018. A spokesman for a central Iowa nonprofit crime-stopper organization says the reward fund for Tibbetts has grown to more than $300,000 and is likely to continue climbing. (Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation via AP, File)
BROOKLYN, Iowa — Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Iowa college student are focusing on five areas in and near her hometown.

Twenty-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was last seen July 18, jogging in Brooklyn in central Iowa.

The areas of interest are: her boyfriend’s home in Brooklyn; a carwash; a truck stop; a farm more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) from downtown Brooklyn; and another farm more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) away.

Special agent Rick Rahn of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says officials hope mentioning those areas will jog residents’ memories. Investigators have asked anyone who was in any of those five areas when Tibbetts disappeared to remember that evening and leave tips on a website .

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa says a reward fund has grown to more than $366,000.

