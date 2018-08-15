Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Baltimore Catholic school to drop name of former Pa. cardinal accused of inaction

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Cardinal William H. Keeler, Archbishop of Baltimore begins the Litergy of Palm Sunday at St. Mary's Seminary at Paca St., home of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, who was the first American-born Catholic to be canonized a saint on Saturday, March 30, 1996. Cardinal Keeler sprinkles members of the Archdiocise of Baltimore with holy water in rememberance of Jesus entering Jeresalem at the beginning of holy week. This ceremony is part of the Walk of Hope pilgrimage that gathers hundreds of catholics for a 2-mile journey through downtown Baltimore on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gary Sussman)
Associated Press
Cardinal William H. Keeler, Archbishop of Baltimore begins the Litergy of Palm Sunday at St. Mary's Seminary at Paca St., home of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, who was the first American-born Catholic to be canonized a saint on Saturday, March 30, 1996. Cardinal Keeler sprinkles members of the Archdiocise of Baltimore with holy water in rememberance of Jesus entering Jeresalem at the beginning of holy week. This ceremony is part of the Walk of Hope pilgrimage that gathers hundreds of catholics for a 2-mile journey through downtown Baltimore on Saturday. (AP Photo/Gary Sussman)

Updated 6 hours ago

BALTIMORE — A new Catholic school in Baltimore will no longer feature the name of a late cardinal accused of failing to act in the case of priests who abused children in Pennsylvania.

Cardinal William H. Keeler had a reputation for transparency as archbishop of Baltimore, releasing in 2002 the names of 57 priests accused of sexual abuse. But a grand jury report released Tuesday details widespread sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses. It accuses Keeler of covering up sexual abuse allegations while serving as bishop of Harrisburg. Keeler also allegedly allowed an accused priest to minister in the Baltimore archdiocese.

News reports say a statement from Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori says a school opening in 2020 will drop Keeler’s name in light of “painful revelations.”

Related Content
Grand jury names 20 Greensburg priests, 99 from Pittsburgh in Catholic sex abuse report 
Systemic efforts to cover-up sexual abuse by clergy in six Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses included not only church officials and bishops in Greensburg and Pittsburgh but ...
Sex abuse allegations, 'institutional failure' detailed against three Greensburg diocese priests
The grand jury that investigated allegations of Catholic priest sex abuse in Pennsylvania going back 70 years included 36 pages in its report involving the ...
Priests with ties to Alle-Kiski Valley used 'whips, violence and sadism,' report says 
Several priests named in a scathing grand jury report released Tuesday about child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church served Alle-Kiski Valley parishes, including two ...
Editorial: Grand jury report paints horrifying picture of unforgivable abuse
According to the Catholic Church, there are four aspects of forgiving sins. Confession, penance and absolution are the easy ones. Contrition is hard. Contrition is not ...
Former Pittsburgh bishop Cardinal Donald Wuerl defends himself ahead of grand jury report
HARRISBURG - Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the archbishop of Washington, says he expects a grand jury report being released Tuesday on the sexual abuse of children ...
Church helped former priest accused of abuse get Disney job
HARRISBURG - A sweeping grand jury report into child sexual abuse in Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania said church officials gave a former priest a ...
UPDATED: List of Western Pa. priests named in grand jury sex abuse report
Editor's note: This list has been updated from the original version to include more information about priests named in the report. The following is a list ...
Online petition started to rename Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School
Almost 1200 people have signed an online petition asking the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to remove Cardinal Donald Wuerl's name from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me