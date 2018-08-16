Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Was a great white shark to blame for Cape Cod attack?

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
A sign warns visitors to Long Nook Beach of recent shark sightings, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in Truro, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012. (Merrily Cassidy/The Cape Cod Times via AP)
A man is transferred from a Truro ambulance to a MedFlight helicopter after being attacked by a shark, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in South Wellfleet, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012. (Merrily Cassidy
A MedFlight helicopter takes off from behind Cape Cod National Seashore headquarters with a man who was attacked by a shark, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 in South Wellfleet, Mass. A man swimming off Cape Cod was attacked by a shark on Wednesday and was airlifted to a hospital. It was the first shark attack on a human on the popular summer tourist destination since 2012. (Merrily Cassidy/The Cape Cod Times via AP)
TRURO, Mass. — Massachusetts’ leading shark expert is trying to determine if the first person to be attacked in waters off the state since 2012 was bitten by a great white shark.

State marine fisheries senior biologist Greg Skomal will try to confirm Thursday if the 61-year-old victim’s wounds are consistent with the kind of bite a great white would inflict.

The unidentified man survived Wednesday’s afternoon’s attack off Long Nook Beach in Truro, on the Atlantic Ocean side of Cape Cod. Authorities say he was bitten while standing about 30 yards offshore. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

Officials ordered the beach closed, and witnesses reported seeing seals in the water just before the attack.

Numerous shark sightings have been reported in the area this summer, including several involving great whites.

