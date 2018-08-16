Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
World

Cuomo, on Trump slogan: America 'was never that great'

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. New York Gov. On Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at a bill signing event in Manhattan, Cuomo said that America 'was never that great' during remarks criticizing Republican President Donald Trump and his slogan 'Make America Great Again,' saying America won't be truly great until all Americans have true equality. Republicans quickly pounced on Cuomo's remarks. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Updated 18 hours ago

ALBANY, N.Y. — America “was never that great” and won’t be great until all Americans share true equality, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday in a speech blasting Republican President Donald Trump and his slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Cuomo, who is considered a potential White House contender in 2020, made the remarks at a bill signing event in Manhattan. He said Trump wants to return to a period of greater sexism, racism and intolerance toward immigrants. He said New York would strive to be a liberal alternative where people of all backgrounds have the same opportunities.

“We’re not going to make America great again — it was never that great” said Cuomo, who is running for a third term this November. “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.”

The crowd at the event reacted with surprised gasps and laughter to the comments, which were highly unusual for a politician of Cuomo’s stature and experience.

Late Wednesday night, Trump tweeted in bold letters Cuomo’s “it was never that great” comment,” adding “Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!”

Earlier in the day, other Republicans were quick to pounce on remark.

“America, with its imperfections, has always been great,” said Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive who faces Cuomo in this year’s election. “Mr. Cuomo owes the nation an apology. He should be ashamed of himself.”

Brian Kolb, the minority leader of the state Assembly, tweeted that Cuomo’s remark was “inexcusable & reprehensible.”

A spokeswoman for Cuomo later backtracked on the governor’s comments in a statement seeking to clarify the point he was making.

“The governor believes America is great and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality,” Cuomo press secretary Dani Lever said in a statement. “When the president speaks about making America great again — going back in time — he ignores the pain so many endured and that we suffered from slavery, discrimination, segregation, sexism and marginalized women’s contributions.”

The war of words between Cuomo and Trump, a native New Yorker, escalated in recent days when Trump, on a visit to upstate New York, said Cuomo had called him and promised not to challenge Trump in 2020. Cuomo denied the president’s account.

Cuomo faces former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon in next month’s Democratic primary.

